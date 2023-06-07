Arsenal is prepared to rival Tottenham for 24-year-old defender

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to engage in a battle to secure the signing of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, as the Danish player approaches a potential move to a top-tier club.

Nelsson has made a strong impression in the Turkish Super Lig since his arrival, garnering attention from Tottenham earlier this year. Previous reports had indicated that a deal with Tottenham was imminent, but the move did not materialise. Now, it is Arsenal that has shown interest in the 24-year-old, according to reports from Fanatik.

Mikel Arteta is looking to reinforce his squad during the current transfer window and aims to strengthen each position on the team.

This presents an opportunity for Nelsson to make a move to the Emirates Stadium. At the age of 24, he fits the profile of the players Arsenal is targeting, and the club believes he can make a valuable contribution in their upcoming Champions League campaign, having secured qualification for the prestigious competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelsson has done well in Turkiye and must be a fine player for our scouts to single him out.

We are already interested in another Galatasaray player as we look to add Sacha Boey to our squad, so we might be negotiating for two men from the same club when we meet them.

