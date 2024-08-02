Arsenal is prepared to snub Gyokeres for Premier League star

Viktor Gyökeres seems like the go-to transfer target for Arsenal in this window, enjoying popularity among their fans.

The Gunners have been tracking the Sporting Club striker for several months and remain interested, having scouted him in a recent friendly game.

Gyökeres would likely be keen on moving to one of the top clubs in European football.

However, Arsenal has several other transfer targets, making it challenging to decide on one to pursue.

The Swede would be an exciting signing, having already proven his worth at Sporting. However, a report from Independent Sport claims Arsenal is no longer interested in him.

The report states that the Gunners now consider his national teammate, Alexander Isak, their main striker target.

Newcastle United has indicated that Isak is not on the market and warned that he will not be sold.

Despite this, the report claims that Arsenal now favours Isak as their preferred frontman.

The Gunners plan to increase their interest in him in the coming days and are prepared to face any obstacles in securing his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because of Isak’s Premier League experience, he is a better striker, but he will cost a lot of money.

