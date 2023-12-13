Arsenal is preparing a 17m euros offer for a Brazilian youngster

Arsenal is intensifying its efforts to secure the signing of Santos youngster Marcos Leonardo, who continues to impress in the Brazilian top flight.

The Gunners have been monitoring the young talent for a while, and although he was close to a move to Chelsea in the summer, he chose to remain in Brazil for the rest of the season before deciding his future.

Chelsea remains interested in signing him, and several other top European clubs are also keen on adding him to their squad. Arsenal, however, is looking to outpace the competition by preparing a €17 million offer for his signature, as reported by Esportes R7.

With Arsenal having several Brazilian talents in their squad, they are becoming an increasingly attractive option for players. The Gunners’ stability and project might be more appealing to Leonardo if he decides to make a move to the Premier League, potentially giving Arsenal an advantage over Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marcos Leonardo will feel very comfortable at the Emirates because we have several top Brazilian players in our group.

This gives us an advantage, but it does not guarantee that he will choose to join us over his other suitors just because of that.

