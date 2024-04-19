Arsenal is preparing a 45m euros offer for Bundesliga star but it might not be enough

Arsenal are intensifying their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho after he captured their attention with his performances this season.

The Gunners have been tracking several prospects, and he is among the players they aim to bring into their squad next season.

Pacho is already one of the standout defenders in the Bundesliga and has attracted interest from top European clubs.

These clubs are vying with Arsenal for his signature, and Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to emerge victorious in the pursuit.

The Gunners are aware that acquiring him will come at a significant cost, with a report on Blavip indicating that they are preparing to offer €45 million for his services.

However, Frankfurt has set an asking price ranging from €50 million to €60 million, indicating that Arsenal’s offer may fall short.

The report suggests that Frankfurt recognises his value as a top player and is prepared to be patient to secure the right fee for his transfer.

The transfer market for players is notoriously inflated at the moment, so we need to pay a good fee to sign anyone we like.

Pacho looks great for a 22-year-old, so he might be worth splashing the cash on at the end of this term.

