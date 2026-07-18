Arsenal is preparing a first bid for World Cup defender

Arsenal’s interest in Ezri Konsa appears serious, as the defender impressed them throughout last season and during his involvement with England at the World Cup.

Konsa has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League over recent seasons and continues to prove that he can be relied upon in important matches.

The defender won the Europa League with Aston Villa shortly before joining the England squad for the World Cup, and he could now be considering the next stage of his career at Arsenal.

Arsenal target Konsa to strengthen defence

Aside from Gabriel and William Saliba, few Arsenal defenders can match Konsa’s quality and consistency. The Gunners want him to join their squad because they believe he would improve their defensive depth.

Konsa and Villa have been discussing a new contract, but an agreement has not been reached yet. This leaves the club facing the possibility of losing one of their key players, with two years remaining on his current deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are preparing an offer for Konsa as they look to make him one of their new arrivals during this transfer window.

The report adds that Arsenal’s interest in Morgan Rogers is a separate matter, meaning the Gunners could potentially sign two Villa players this summer if they complete both deals.

Konsa faces competition at Arsenal

Although Arsenal are interested in adding Konsa to their squad, the defender could face difficulties securing regular playing time at the Emirates.

Gabriel and Saliba remain the preferred centre-back partnership when both are available, and competition for places would be intense if Konsa joins the club.

This could become an important factor in his decision, as the defender will need to consider whether a move to Arsenal would provide him with enough opportunities.

Villa will hope to keep one of their most important players, while Arsenal will assess whether they can complete a deal that benefits their squad. The coming weeks could determine whether Konsa makes a move to North London.

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