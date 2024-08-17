Arsenal is preparing an improved offer to end transfer saga

Arsenal is preparing a new and improved offer to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and end a saga that has dragged on for some time.

The Gunners remain keen on the Spanish midfielder and have been trying to add him to their squad for weeks.

Initially being reluctant to sell, Sociedad is not making it easy for Mikel Arteta’s side, and Arsenal will need to pay up to secure his signature.

Their initial offer of £21.5 million was rejected as it did not meet Sociedad’s valuation.

Sociedad is demanding more, and Arsenal is determined not to back out at this stage, so they are preparing to return with a much-improved bid.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta’s side is set to offer £30 million in their next bid to finalise the deal as quickly as possible.

Ideally, Arsenal would have wanted him in their squad before the Premier League opener, but that hasn’t happened. Now, they are focused on bringing him in before the transfer window closes.

We have been looking to sign Merino for much of this summer and have to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

