Arsenal is preparing an offer for €25m-rated La Liga man

Raul de Tomas of Espanyol is one of the strikers that have been linked with a move to Arsenal since last summer.

The Spaniard has been an important member of the Catalunya side’s team and continues to do well for them.

Arsenal has been paying close attention to his evolution as he scored 17 La Liga goals last season.

After losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners are keen to add new forwards to their team, and de Tomas could be one of them.

Super Deporte reports that they have made him an important target, and they can move for him in this transfer window.

Espanyol has him tied to a contract that has a 70m euros release clause, but the report claims they will consider selling him for around €25m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

De Tomas looks more like a cut-price alternative to some of our other targets, and sometimes it can be a bad thing to settle for bargains.

We signed Lucas Perez in 2016 from La Liga, and he struggled at the club until he left after just one full campaign.

At 27, De Tomas might not get better, and changing countries can be harsh on players. So it is probably best that we ignore the interest in him.

