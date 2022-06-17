Arsenal is preparing an offer for €25m-rated La Liga man

Raul de Tomas of Espanyol is one of the strikers that have been linked with a move to Arsenal since last summer.
The Spaniard has been an important member of the Catalunya side’s team and continues to do well for them.
Arsenal has been paying close attention to his evolution as he scored 17 La Liga goals last season.
After losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners are keen to add new forwards to their team, and de Tomas could be one of them.
Super Deporte reports that they have made him an important target, and they can move for him in this transfer window.
Espanyol has him tied to a contract that has a 70m euros release clause, but the report claims they will consider selling him for around €25m.
Just Arsenal Opinion
De Tomas looks more like a cut-price alternative to some of our other targets, and sometimes it can be a bad thing to settle for bargains.
We signed Lucas Perez in 2016 from La Liga, and he struggled at the club until he left after just one full campaign.
At 27, De Tomas might not get better, and changing countries can be harsh on players. So it is probably best that we ignore the interest in him.
He has a 70 mil release clause. But they’re “willing” to let him go for 25 mil. Says it all…IJS
NYG…it’s even worse than that, as maybe you might think that the lowered price was due to organizational financial concerns, which forced their hand, but his present market value is 25M…this would be a massively underwhelming signing, considering our Striker/CF positional needs…hopefully it’s just TW fodder, but after the whole out of left field Viera gig, anything is possible
Never thought Perez got a chance at arsenal. Looked quality to me when he played, but seemed like wenger didn’t want him from the beginning.
based on what I’ve heard, he was one of the rare Gazidis gets, which is why he never really got a chance, as we know Wenger didn’t like Gazidis meddling in on the footballing side of things
Are we getting desperate? Or is BS.
Yes I remember we were linked to him last winter and Espanyol apparently were unwilling to compromise on the 70mil fee.
Glad we did not panic buy him when Vlahovic turned us down.