Arsenal is preparing to approach Barcelona for talented 21-year-old

Arsenal are once again being linked with a Barcelona talent, as Mikel Arteta continues to explore ways to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season. The Gunners and the Catalan giants have a history of doing business, particularly when it comes to young players. Former stars such as Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin made their names in North London after leaving La Masia, and another name could soon follow that same path.

Marc Casado is the latest player to catch the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team. The 21-year-old midfielder has been monitored for some time, and interest is expected to firm up in the coming days.

Casado could be tempted by a new challenge

According to Football365, Arsenal are preparing to make an approach for Casado, who has found first-team opportunities limited at Barcelona. With the Spanish club still dealing with ongoing financial constraints, they may be open to parting ways with fringe players if a suitable offer arrives.

Casado has made strides at Barcelona B and has featured in several matchday squads, but a consistent breakthrough has not yet materialised. A move to the Premier League, especially to a side like Arsenal, where youth is given a clear pathway, could appeal to the midfielder.

For Arsenal, this is a case of opportunity meeting availability. While Casado is not a household name, he is viewed as a player with significant potential, and Arteta is thought to be a fan of his technical profile and versatility in midfield.

Arsenal’s priorities may lie elsewhere

However, as things stand, midfield is not the Gunners’ most urgent area of need. The club already has several young and established options in the centre of the park, and most fans would prefer to see focus placed on strengthening the forward line before further midfield reinforcements are considered.

Once the attacking unit has been bolstered, Arsenal may return to look at longer-term additions like Casado. For now, though, interest in the youngster reflects the club’s ongoing strategy to secure top young talents ahead of their peak years.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…