Arsenal is preparing to make a fresh bid for coveted striker

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker continues to intensify, with Viktor Gyokeres emerging as a serious target for Mikel Arteta’s side. While it remains uncertain whether the club have prioritised him over Benjamin Sesko, both forwards are reportedly under active consideration. Discussions have been held separately with their respective clubs, as the Gunners weigh their options ahead of the new campaign.

The urgency around finalising a signing has increased, with those connected to the club eager for a deal to be completed before players return for pre-season in two weeks. With Arsenal aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season, there is a clear desire to bolster the squad early and maintain momentum during preparations.

Arsenal Striving to Finalise Agreement with Sporting Club

The upcoming season is viewed as a pivotal one for the Gunners, and with key rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool already strengthening, Arsenal are under pressure to reinforce their own ranks. Adding a proven goalscorer remains a priority, and Gyokeres has emerged as a viable solution to their attacking needs.

Interest from Arsenal is said to have created tension between the Swedish international and his current side, Sporting Club. The striker is reportedly keen for the club to accept a reasonable offer for his services and allow him to make the move. Arsenal’s initial bid was not accepted, which is believed to have frustrated Gyokeres, who had hoped the offer would be deemed sufficient to facilitate his departure.

Fresh Bid Expected as Arsenal Continue Negotiations

According to Football365, Arsenal are now expected to submit a second bid in an effort to secure the striker. Arteta and his team view Gyokeres as a key target and are prepared to make a renewed attempt to finalise a deal in the coming days.

Gyokeres would bring power, physicality and a consistent goal threat to the squad, attributes that Arsenal may feel are needed to compete with the elite. Should the next bid meet Sporting Club’s valuation, the transfer could progress quickly, ensuring the player is integrated well ahead of the new season.

