Arsenal is preparing to pay 20m euros for Turkish star

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadıoğlu since the start of this season and is considering bringing him into their squad.

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers at his club this season as they contend for the Turkish Super Lig title.

As Arsenal actively scouts for talent across European leagues, Kadıoğlu has emerged as one of their primary targets in the summer.

The Gunners are keen to secure his services before the current campaign concludes, with Mikel Arteta’s side expected to be among the contenders vying for his signature.

According to a report on TV100, Arsenal is preparing a substantial offer to acquire Kadıoğlu, with indications that they could be willing to invest up to 20 million euros to bring him into their squad at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have signed good players under Mikel Arteta and the Spanish gaffer seems to have an eye for good talent.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu has done well in Turkey, but thriving in the Premier League is a different ball game.

We trust the decision-makers at the club to sign him only if he is good enough for our team.

