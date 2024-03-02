Arsenal is preparing to snap up Fenerbahce star in the summer

Arsenal is preparing to snap up Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce in the summer. The Turkish midfielder has been on their radar for some time as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to bolster its group with players they can sign.

Arsenal has been improving over the last few terms, and their transfer activities are a key factor in the Gunners’ current good form. They have signed some top players who have performed well on the pitch, ensuring the team’s competitiveness in the last two league titles.

Arsenal is currently engaged in a three-horse race to win the title this term, a position their fans hope to see them do consistently. To achieve this, they have continuously strengthened their squad, and Turkish media outlet Star has revealed their keen interest in Kadioglu.

Kadioglu has been one of the finest players in the Turkish top flight in recent seasons and could be available for transfer at the end of the term. With numerous suitors vying for his signature, Arsenal aims to win the race and make him a key member of their squad.

Kadioglu has been one of the finest players at Fenerbahce this term and will almost certainly join a bigger club in the summer, so we have to ensure we are that club.

