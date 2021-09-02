‘Arsenal is pretty perfect for me’ – Odegaard opens up on his return to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has explained why he believes that being back at Arsenal is ‘perfect’ for him, having joined from Real Madrid on a permanent deal.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Norway, having helped his side to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands yesterday, with Latvia and Gibraltar ahead before he returns to North London.

Whilst with his team camp, the 23 year-old was interviewed and asked about his move to Arsenal.

“I am so happy to be back in Arsenal. I loved it here from the first day I came in January,” Odegaard explained at a press conference while on international duty(via 90Min).

“I wanted stability. I wanted to settle down somewhere with a lot of good players who want to establish the club back in the top, with a good manager.

“That’s why I think Arsenal is pretty perfect for me.”

The Norwegian was claimed to have been our priority target this summer, having impressed manager Mikel Arteta in hi short loan spell from January, and he was continually reported to be keen on returning, although his move was eventually aided by Real Madrid’s failure to guarantee him playing time.

Odegaard should be able to flourish in our young squad, and I can’t wait to see how his relationship forms on the pitch with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Will Arteta make it work with both Odegard and ESR in the same line-up or should he focus on playing wingers out wide?

Patrick