Arsenal is pricing defender out of a summer move

Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares has spent only one season at the club and he didn’t exactly do well as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

He had some great games, but overall, you can’t fault Mikel Arteta for not trusting him very much.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Aaron Hickey in this transfer window and that could see them offload Tavares before making the move for the Bologna man.

While he doesn’t inspire confidence at Arsenal, Atalanta believes the Portugal Under-21 international is good enough for their team and the Italian club is looking to add him to their group.

Arsenal knows he is still young and will improve, and they have set a high asking price for his signature.

Tutto Atalanta claims they have told his suitors he will cost €40 million. This is clearly a tactic to scare them away because Tavares hasn’t done enough to command that much in transfer fees.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has the potential to become a top player and it might be too harsh to judge him on his first-season performance at the Emirates.

He certainly didn’t do well enough, but Atalanta knows he can get better, which may have motivated their interest in him.

It would be smarter for us to give him another season at the Emirates before we judge him.

