Arsenal is pricing defender out of a summer move

Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares has spent only one season at the club and he didn’t exactly do well as a backup to Kieran Tierney.
He had some great games, but overall, you can’t fault Mikel Arteta for not trusting him very much.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for Aaron Hickey in this transfer window and that could see them offload Tavares before making the move for the Bologna man.
While he doesn’t inspire confidence at Arsenal, Atalanta believes the Portugal Under-21 international is good enough for their team and the Italian club is looking to add him to their group.
Arsenal knows he is still young and will improve, and they have set a high asking price for his signature.
Tutto Atalanta claims they have told his suitors he will cost €40 million. This is clearly a tactic to scare them away because Tavares hasn’t done enough to command that much in transfer fees.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares has the potential to become a top player and it might be too harsh to judge him on his first-season performance at the Emirates.
He certainly didn’t do well enough, but Atalanta knows he can get better, which may have motivated their interest in him.
It would be smarter for us to give him another season at the Emirates before we judge him.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
He needs coaching on the defensive side of his game.
Someone to help him read the game, position himself, when to bomb forward and when to sit back.
Sagna, Dixon, someone to help the young man take the next step.
The guy is a beast, he has gone backwards a little and made a few mistakes but with the right help, he is a player. He just needs guidance, he has everything in his locker.
Exactly I see him Reggie
His engine and athleticism is second to none
Move him more forward which a few fans have been saying all season or get a Coach in who can actually help him defend ,and while their at it maybe they can help all our other defenders.
Agreed Reggie! He will only get better!
Not sure LB is his best position. DM (or left-sided DM in some formations) may be better for him.
Partey isn’t getting any younger and is also injury prone, so having someone that can cover LB and DM would be useful, with a view to stepping up to starter when the time is right.
40m euros is probably because Arsenal wnats to keep him, as the article suggests.
A season long loan should be a no brainer, just too raw at the moment, will definitely get better with a full active season under his belt