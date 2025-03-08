Arsenal is pulling ahead of Man United in the race for goal machine

Arsenal could beat Manchester United to the signing of Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season despite Ruben Amorim’s insistence. The United manager helped the striker reach top form when they worked together at Sporting, and he remains a player of interest for the Red Devils. Gyokeres has continued to deliver outstanding performances, but most believe he would be doing even better if Amorim had not left.

Manchester United are looking to improve their attack, as they do not have a striker as good as Gyokeres. Reports suggest they could push for his signature when the season ends, seeing him as a key addition to their squad. However, Arsenal have been monitoring him for a long time and remain a serious contender to sign him.

A report on 90Mins claims the striker is now more likely to move to the Emirates rather than Old Trafford. Arsenal need a striker and has Gyokeres on their list alongside other attacking options. They are determined to strengthen their squad, and his impressive performances make him an appealing target.

The striker will want to play for a top club fighting for trophies, which could give Arsenal an advantage over United in the race for his signature. Gyokeres has been one of the best in his position, and if Arsenal secure his signing, they will add a reliable goal scorer who can make a huge impact in their squad.

Arsenal’s search for a new striker has been ongoing, with reports linking them to several high-profile forwards. The club are eager to bring in a proven goal scorer who can elevate their attack to the next level. Gyokeres has shown consistency in front of goal and possesses the qualities Arsenal needs.

United, however, will not give up easily, as they are also desperate to reinforce their attacking options. Amorim knows Gyokeres well, and his previous working relationship with the striker could play a role in convincing him to make the switch to Old Trafford instead.