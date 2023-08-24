Arsenal is pushing to add Barcelona talent to their squad

In the closing days of the transfer window, Arsenal is making a concerted effort to secure the services of Ansu Fati, who is potentially looking to leave Barcelona.

Fati has faced challenges in meeting the expectations placed upon him during his time at Camp Nou. Struggling to secure regular playing time, his situation has led to the possibility of his departure from the Spanish club. Arsenal has positioned themselves as contenders to secure a deal for the young attacker.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal has initiated contact with Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in pursuit of a potential transfer in the summer window. The Gunners are actively seeking to understand the conditions required to bring him to their squad before the current transfer window concludes.

This development underlines Arsenal’s proactive approach and keen interest in Fati, as they aim to bolster their squad with his addition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fati is one of the world’s finest young players and it is somewhat surprising that he has struggled at Barca lately.

However, Arteta rescued Martin Odegaard from a similar situation at Real Madrid to turn him into a world-class player. That could be the case for Fati if he decides to move to the Emirates.

But it will take a lot of money for Barcelona to consider selling him and the attacker will also want a lot of cash to swap Camp Nou for the Emirates.

