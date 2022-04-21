Arsenal is pushing to add midfielder to their squad despite serious competition

Arsenal will be busy in the next transfer window if they seriously want to keep making progress next season.

Considering how they ended the last campaign, there has been an improvement in their performance so far.

Mikel Arteta allowed several senior players to leave, and they didn’t strengthen the team in the last transfer window.

Yet, they are challenging to end this season inside the Champions League places.

Whether or not they achieve that, the smart thing to do is strengthen their current group, and reports have linked several players with a move to the Emirates.

One name that remains on their wishlist is Wolves’ Ruben Neves, and Todofichajes claims the midfielder is a priority target.

The Portugal star has been one of the finest players in his position in England since he helped his present club to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The report claims Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United also want to sign him, but the Gunners remain confident they will win the race for the 45m euros star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves would be another quality addition to our midfield, and he might be the best partner for Thomas Partey in our centre.

At 45m euros, he would cost a lot of money, but from what we have seen from him, he is probably worth the fee.

