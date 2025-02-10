Arsenal is pushing to sign a 17-year-old Championship talent

Chris Rigg is regarded as one of the most talented teenagers in English football, and he could find himself playing alongside other exciting young prospects at Arsenal next season.

The Gunners have built one of the youngest and most dynamic squads in the country, continuing their tradition of developing top talents through their Hale End academy. This season, Arsenal have promoted Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly to the first team, and both youngsters have impressed with their performances.

However, Arsenal are also monitoring Rigg, who has been shining for Sunderland in the Championship. The teenager has been in fine form, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all keeping a close watch on the 17-year-old, who frequently draws scouts to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League this season, and Rigg has been one of their standout performers. The club are well aware of his potential and the growing interest from top sides, meaning this could be his final campaign with them if he continues to deliver strong performances.

Rigg appears to be on a path to the top, but despite his immense talent, he may not be ready to make an immediate impact at Arsenal next season. Given his age and the high standards of the Premier League, he would likely face challenges in securing regular playing time. The transition from the Championship to a club competing at the highest level in England and Europe is a significant one, and patience would be required for his development.

Nonetheless, Arsenal have shown a willingness to invest in young players with long-term potential, and if they manage to sign Rigg, they could have another future star on their hands. Whether he remains at Sunderland for further development or integrates into Arsenal’s setup next season, his future looks promising, and he could become a key player in the years to come.