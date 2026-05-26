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Arsenal is pushing to sign midfielder ahead of Man Utd

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in a move for Sandro Tonali, but the midfielder is attracting strong interest from several clubs, with Manchester United also keen to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

The Italian has been in impressive form for Newcastle United since arriving from Serie A and has established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League. His performances have attracted attention from top clubs across England, with Arsenal now viewing him as a player capable of improving their already talented midfield options ahead of next season.

Arsenal and United Monitor Tonali

Tonali reportedly wants to remain in the Premier League, which could hand Arsenal an advantage in the race for his signature, although Juventus are also believed to admire the midfielder and dream of bringing him back to Italy in the future.

The battle for his signature is becoming increasingly competitive, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United are also serious about signing the Newcastle star. Both clubs are expected to strengthen heavily during the transfer window as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

Tonali Seen as Midfield Upgrade

After winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are expected to continue improving their squad with high-quality additions in key areas. The club already possesses a strong midfield unit, but Tonali is viewed as a player who could raise the level of the group even further with his composure, energy, and technical quality.

Adding another elite midfielder would also provide greater depth and competition within the squad as Arsenal look to challenge on multiple fronts next season and maintain their status as the strongest teams in England.

Knowing he could compete for major honours at Arsenal may encourage Tonali to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners intensify their pursuit. His experience in both Serie A and the Premier League has made him one of the most highly regarded midfielders in European football, and Arsenal may view him as an ideal addition to strengthen their squad for the future.

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    1. Um. Left wing? Keeping Martinelli and Trossard?

      Trossard will be aging out in a season or so, and Nelli is our best selling option. LW has needed work for years. For me, under the assumption that Alvarez is not a realistic option, it’s cash in on Nelli and go in for Barcola. This assumes PSG get Yan Diomande of course. If not, Rogers would also be interesting as a Trossard successor. Calafiori and Hincapie are quite capable of progressing the ball rapidly up the left side. Rogers can obviously cover/rotate with Ødegaard too, which against the opponents we face in the current era would be ultra helpful.

      RB: I wouldn’t hate us getting Tino as a backup if White goes, but I’m extremely wary of his injury record. Doesn’t seem like an upgrade on Benny Blanco in that regard. For tactical, spending and squad reasons, would (for me) be better to keep Benny and look to a young player that is more reliably healthy. Unfortunately Josh Nichols didn’t make the grade, so maybe an outstanding dribbler who can give and go in the defensive triangles with Saka and Saliba like Marco Palestra for example.

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    2. Nope. None of those.
      Livramento would outdo California for sick notes.
      Kroupi, where would you play him, LW or no.9? and who would you play him ahead of? Squad player here at best, rarely played most likely, and his career progression dented by that.
      Tonali. When the link plastered the media end of the last window, it wasn’t Arsenal showing interest, it was Tonali’s camp behind it all. Who is this bang average midfielder an improvement on and regular starter ahead of, in our squad? We are well stocked in what Tonali offers. We can also get a Tonali cheaper elsewhere than what Newcastle would ask, even if we did need one. We don’t. There’s a suspicion he comes with baggage – after the polite period of welcomed and loved back into the Newcastle fold, the Newcastle hierarchy are trying to offload him, hence all his linkages in media with other clubs. I’ll make a prediction, Tonali does leave Toon this summer, but not to a Prem club, and you will never hear of him again.

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  3. Tonali is a no-brainer for me. Imagine a midfield with Rice / Zubi / Tonali / Merino / MLS / Ødegaard / Dowman / Eze (and maybe even Rogers).

    Reply

  4. Right back sorted already

    White / timber

    No need to change

    Left back –
    Cala / livramento

    Upfront
    Havertz / gyork/ merino (back up)

    We don’t need major surgery just a couple of additions and sales

    Reply

  5. I can’t see us signing Tonali. He simply is not worth the £80m that will be asking, that would be £20m more than we paid for Zubi for an inconsistent player who has not scored a premier league goal all season.

    Reply

  6. Tonali is years ahead of Zubimendi in every single department…simply put, Tonali is a clone of Rice-good for every single midfield position, attack and defense.Zubimendi is not even near him…

    Reply

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