Arsenal is pushing to sign midfielder ahead of Man Utd

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Tonali
Kroupi
Livramento
Done.
Um. Left wing? Keeping Martinelli and Trossard?
Trossard will be aging out in a season or so, and Nelli is our best selling option. LW has needed work for years. For me, under the assumption that Alvarez is not a realistic option, it’s cash in on Nelli and go in for Barcola. This assumes PSG get Yan Diomande of course. If not, Rogers would also be interesting as a Trossard successor. Calafiori and Hincapie are quite capable of progressing the ball rapidly up the left side. Rogers can obviously cover/rotate with Ødegaard too, which against the opponents we face in the current era would be ultra helpful.
RB: I wouldn’t hate us getting Tino as a backup if White goes, but I’m extremely wary of his injury record. Doesn’t seem like an upgrade on Benny Blanco in that regard. For tactical, spending and squad reasons, would (for me) be better to keep Benny and look to a young player that is more reliably healthy. Unfortunately Josh Nichols didn’t make the grade, so maybe an outstanding dribbler who can give and go in the defensive triangles with Saka and Saliba like Marco Palestra for example.
Nope. None of those.
Livramento would outdo California for sick notes.
Kroupi, where would you play him, LW or no.9? and who would you play him ahead of? Squad player here at best, rarely played most likely, and his career progression dented by that.
Tonali. When the link plastered the media end of the last window, it wasn’t Arsenal showing interest, it was Tonali’s camp behind it all. Who is this bang average midfielder an improvement on and regular starter ahead of, in our squad? We are well stocked in what Tonali offers. We can also get a Tonali cheaper elsewhere than what Newcastle would ask, even if we did need one. We don’t. There’s a suspicion he comes with baggage – after the polite period of welcomed and loved back into the Newcastle fold, the Newcastle hierarchy are trying to offload him, hence all his linkages in media with other clubs. I’ll make a prediction, Tonali does leave Toon this summer, but not to a Prem club, and you will never hear of him again.
Yep sell Martenelli keep Trossard one more year as per contract
Makes sense
Tonali is a no-brainer for me. Imagine a midfield with Rice / Zubi / Tonali / Merino / MLS / Ødegaard / Dowman / Eze (and maybe even Rogers).
Exactly buddy
Right back sorted already
White / timber
No need to change
Left back –
Cala / livramento
Upfront
Havertz / gyork/ merino (back up)
We don’t need major surgery just a couple of additions and sales
I can’t see us signing Tonali. He simply is not worth the £80m that will be asking, that would be £20m more than we paid for Zubi for an inconsistent player who has not scored a premier league goal all season.
Tonali is years ahead of Zubimendi in every single department…simply put, Tonali is a clone of Rice-good for every single midfield position, attack and defense.Zubimendi is not even near him…
No. None of that’s true.
Are you Tonali’s agent, Antonio? Why have you been determined to sell your client to Arsenal all year?