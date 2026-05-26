Arsenal is pushing to sign midfielder ahead of Man Utd

Arsenal are interested in a move for Sandro Tonali, but the midfielder is attracting strong interest from several clubs, with Manchester United also keen to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

The Italian has been in impressive form for Newcastle United since arriving from Serie A and has established himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League. His performances have attracted attention from top clubs across England, with Arsenal now viewing him as a player capable of improving their already talented midfield options ahead of next season.

Arsenal and United Monitor Tonali

Tonali reportedly wants to remain in the Premier League, which could hand Arsenal an advantage in the race for his signature, although Juventus are also believed to admire the midfielder and dream of bringing him back to Italy in the future.

The battle for his signature is becoming increasingly competitive, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United are also serious about signing the Newcastle star. Both clubs are expected to strengthen heavily during the transfer window as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

Tonali Seen as Midfield Upgrade

After winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are expected to continue improving their squad with high-quality additions in key areas. The club already possesses a strong midfield unit, but Tonali is viewed as a player who could raise the level of the group even further with his composure, energy, and technical quality.

Adding another elite midfielder would also provide greater depth and competition within the squad as Arsenal look to challenge on multiple fronts next season and maintain their status as the strongest teams in England.

Knowing he could compete for major honours at Arsenal may encourage Tonali to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners intensify their pursuit. His experience in both Serie A and the Premier League has made him one of the most highly regarded midfielders in European football, and Arsenal may view him as an ideal addition to strengthen their squad for the future.