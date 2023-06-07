Arsenal is pushing to sign Serie A star who is also wanted by Lazio

In recent weeks, Arsenal has shown a keen interest in acquiring Antonio Sanabria, and according to Toro News, they are intensifying their efforts to secure his signature.

Sanabria, who plays for Torino, enjoyed an impressive season and attracted attention from various clubs in Italy and Europe.

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in the player, viewing him as a valuable addition to their squad for the upcoming season. As they prepare for their return to the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s side is targeting players who can contribute to their improvement, and Sanabria has made a positive impression on them.

The report suggests that Arsenal will actively pursue his signing in the coming weeks. However, they face competition from another Serie A club.

Lazio is also monitoring the attacker and could potentially thwart Arsenal’s attempts to bring him to London by securing his services for themselves.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Unless Sanabria is very comfortable with being in the Italian top flight, he should choose a move to the Premier League over remaining in Italy.

However, we just need to focus on our efforts and push to see him join us. If we are convincing in our approach, it should be an easy transfer to pull off.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…