Arsenal is putting off suitors who want to sign their wantaway star

Arsenal is receiving significant interest in Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The English goalkeeper has lost his starting spot to David Raya, whose outstanding form suggests Ramsdale won’t reclaim the position soon.

Arsenal would like both goalkeepers to continue training together and competing for the number one spot, but it is widely believed that Ramsdale wants to leave in search of more game time.

The club is open to his departure, but they have set a high asking price, reportedly more than they initially paid for him, according to Football Insider.

While inflation might justify this valuation, the high fee is reportedly deterring potential suitors.

As a result, Arsenal risks being unable to offload Ramsdale this season, which may not be a bad situation for the team, as having two quality goalkeepers provides strong competition and depth in the squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a good second-choice goalkeeper, and we are right to scare away suitors who want to sign him from us.

The goalie will continue to provide good competition for Raya, which will force the Spaniard to continue performing well.

