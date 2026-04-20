Arsenal is quickly emerging as a frontrunner for La Liga star

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Julian Alvarez, but it is becoming increasingly clear that they may now be the favourites to add him to their squad. Interest in the attacker continues to grow as the season approaches its conclusion.

The forward is one of the finest members of the Atletico Madrid team, and he also performed well during his spell at Manchester City in the Premier League. His experience at the highest level has only strengthened his reputation as one of Europe’s leading attackers.

Arsenal Encouraged By Premier League Record

Alvarez has already shown that he can perform successfully in England, so Arsenal are likely to feel confident that he would adapt quickly if they brought him to North London. Proven Premier League quality can often be decisive when clubs assess major transfer targets.

He has continued to deliver strong performances each time he plays, and Arsenal have been following him closely. That regular monitoring means they are fully aware of both his current level and the value he could bring to their squad.

The Argentinian could also be open to moving back to England, which would naturally boost Arsenal’s hopes. A return to the Premier League may appeal to a player who has already enjoyed success in the competition.

Gunners Reportedly Lead Race

According to Football365, reports in Spain claim Arsenal are now emerging as his main suitor. The report states that it is becoming clearer Arsenal is the team with the best chance of signing him because they have been pushing strongly for a deal.

It is also claimed that the Gunners are willing to do what it takes to win the race for his signature. That determination could prove crucial if other major clubs decide to enter the contest in the coming months.

Arsenal spent significant money in the summer, but they are not believed to be afraid of investing again when the season ends. Strengthening the squad remains a priority as they look to compete for the biggest honours.

Any move for Alvarez would likely require a major financial commitment, and he could take a huge portion of their transfer budget. However, a player of his quality, versatility and proven record may be viewed as worth such an outlay.