Arsenal is quietly advancing in talks to complete a move for top midfielder

Some rumours circulated during the January transfer window suggesting that Arsenal were working to secure an agreement for Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season. This was part of the club’s ongoing effort to strengthen their midfield, with Zubimendi being a key target. The Spanish midfielder has attracted significant attention from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, which has increased the competition for his signature. As a result, Arsenal are aware that it faces an uphill battle in securing his services, particularly if they do not act quickly and decisively.

Despite the stiff competition, Arsenal have remained proactive in its pursuit of Zubimendi, continuing to work on the deal behind the scenes while the football world focuses on other matters. This behind-the-scenes work is essential, as it allows the Gunners to keep their plans under wraps and avoid unnecessary attention from rival clubs. Zubimendi was very close to moving to Liverpool at the start of the current season, but in the end, the midfielder chose to stay at his current club for another campaign. This decision has granted Arsenal a second opportunity to make their move, and the club is determined not to let it slip by.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are actively working on a deal for Zubimendi and are in advanced discussions. The report indicates that progress on the deal is being made, and it is possible that the agreement could be finalised in the coming weeks. This news has raised optimism among Arsenal fans that the Gunners may be able to secure one of their top targets for the upcoming season.

With both Jorginho and Thomas Partey potentially leaving the club in the near future, Arsenal’s need for a competent and reliable midfielder has become even more pressing. Zubimendi has proven over time that he is more than capable of filling that role, showing maturity and skill in his performances. His addition to the squad would provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s midfield for the long term.