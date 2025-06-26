Arsenal is quietly making progress in talks for another London star

Arsenal have reportedly registered an interest in Noni Madueke in recent weeks and continue to engage in discussions regarding the winger. Madueke is considered one of the key players at Chelsea, but with an abundance of wingers already at the club, the Blues may be open to his departure for the right fee.

The Gunners are actively seeking a reliable alternative to Bukayo Saka, whose absence last term due to injury significantly impacted the team’s performance. Madueke is viewed as one of the most promising right-wingers in England and could provide the necessary depth that Arsenal currently lack in that position.

Arsenal Shifts Focus After Missing Out on Nico Williams

Arsenal initially prioritised a move for Nico Williams, but it has become increasingly clear that the Spaniard is not heading to the Emirates. As a result, their attention has turned to Madueke, who now appears to be one of the primary options under consideration.

According to Four Four Two, Arsenal have been in talks with Chelsea about the potential transfer. While the club are also focused on adding a striker this summer, negotiations for a winger have continued simultaneously, with Madueke featuring prominently in those conversations.

Madueke Seen as Strong Cover for Bukayo Saka

Madueke’s talent is widely acknowledged, and he would likely serve as effective competition for Saka. Given the physical demands of modern football, depth in key positions is essential, especially for clubs competing on multiple fronts.

However, one factor that could influence the outcome of this potential move is the player’s desire for regular game time. Madueke may want assurances regarding his role before committing to a transfer to North London.

Should Arsenal manage to reach an agreement, the addition of Madueke could strengthen their squad and reduce their reliance on Saka, addressing a key area of concern highlighted during the previous campaign.

