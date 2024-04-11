Arsenal is ready to battle Tottenham to sign Eredivisie ace

Arsenal and Tottenham are poised to engage in a fierce battle for the signature of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, whose consistent goal-scoring form has caught the attention of top European clubs.

Gimenez rose to prominence last season with an impressive goal return for Feyenoord, sparking interest from several major clubs across Europe.

Arsenal, in their pursuit of goal scorers, identified Gimenez as a primary target and were impressed by his prolific goal-scoring record.

This season, Gimenez has continued to shine, notching an impressive tally of 21 goals from 28 appearances in the Dutch league, establishing himself as one of the most clinical strikers in Europe.

With his consistent goal-scoring performances over consecutive seasons, Gimenez has garnered significant interest from top European clubs.

While Tottenham initially seemed to be leading the race for Gimenez’s signature, Rudy Galetti has disclosed on Twitter that Arsenal is now entering the fray.

According to his source, Arsenal is ready to intensify their pursuit of Gimenez and challenge Tottenham to secure his services, signalling a potential bidding war between the two North London rivals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have followed Gimenez since last season and it is not a surprise that we want to get serious.

Scoring in double figures in back-to-back seasons shows that he truly is a top player in the making, and we should probably push to sign the 22-year-old.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…