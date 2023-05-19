Arsenal is ready to do all they can to sign Champions League finalist

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Lautaro Martinez and this summer could be the time they add him to their squad.

The Argentinian has been in superb form for his club since the end of the World Cup and has fired them to the final of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City.

Arsenal has revived their interest as they look to add a goal machine to their squad at the end of this season.

The Gunners have seen enough and Inter Live reveals they will do all they can to add Martinez to their squad at the end of this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez has been one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season and Inter’s qualification for the final of the Champions League is partly because of his superb deliveries when he plays.

If they win the Champions League, he might want to leave, which will make life easier for us as we bid to add him to our squad.

However, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to tempt Inter to consider our bid for him in the summer.

If more clubs get encouragement that he is leaving, we might face even more competition for his signature.

