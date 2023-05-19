Arsenal is ready to do all they can to sign Champions League finalist

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Lautaro Martinez and this summer could be the time they add him to their squad.
The Argentinian has been in superb form for his club since the end of the World Cup and has fired them to the final of the Champions League, where they will face Manchester City.
Arsenal has revived their interest as they look to add a goal machine to their squad at the end of this season.
The Gunners have seen enough and Inter Live reveals they will do all they can to add Martinez to their squad at the end of this campaign.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinez has been one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season and Inter’s qualification for the final of the Champions League is partly because of his superb deliveries when he plays.
If they win the Champions League, he might want to leave, which will make life easier for us as we bid to add him to our squad.
However, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to tempt Inter to consider our bid for him in the summer.
If more clubs get encouragement that he is leaving, we might face even more competition for his signature.
Video – Mikel Arteta on More injuries…. A hard week…. What can Arsenal do in the summer?
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Laureate is a joy to watch…
If Man City win the Europian championship but also get relegated due to the FA charges pending against them, will they still quality for Europe next season?
daveg, it does not apply . It is widely known that this finacial irregularities issue will take at least two years and possiblly as long as four years to resolve.
I advise you to “hold your horses” and look properly into this case before again asking non relevant questons.
It is not KNOWN that it will take at least two years, it is BELIEVED that it will take at least two years. For someone so critical of other people’s use of English you really should know the difference.
Also, don’t be so condescending, this person asked a genuine question, so why try to belittle them?
I disagree and for this reason People in the know, lawyers and those whose job it is to, among othe things, assess how long matters will take to resolve , all agree that it will be at least two years and possibly much longer.
No one, to my knowledge, who is in the know about such matters, has ever said it wil lbe less than two years.
Hence my statement of that FACT, to a fan who naively imagines it can happen much sooner. It cannot and it is wrong to raise his false hopes, only for them to be cruelly dashed by time reality!
Hope that helps you understand why I posted.
A very good player but not that out and out # 9 attack bully we need.