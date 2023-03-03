Arsenal is ready to fight Bayern Munich for 100m euros striker

Arsenal is ready to go head-to-head with any club for Dusan Vlahovic as they refuse to give up on the Serbian.

Vlahovic has been on their radar since 2021 when he played for Fiorentina.

Juventus beat them to add him to their squad at the start of last year, but Arsenal has refused to give up and remains hopeful a chance will open up for them to sign the World Cup star.

Juve is fighting some legal battles and might not play in the Champions League next season.

This could force them to sell a number of players and Vlahovic is one man that can raise funds for the Old Lady.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the latest club to show an interest in the Serbian is Bayern Munich, but the Germans will face a challenge from Arsenal to add him to their squad.

The Serbian is reportedly valued at around 100m euros and only a suitor that can reach that figure will get Juve’s attention.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world and could become even more prolific if he moves to the Emirates.

We create more chances and attack teams better than Juve, so he will certainly do better on our books than he is doing now.

