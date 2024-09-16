Arsenal is ready to fight top European clubs for Musiala

Bayern Munich is in talks with Jamal Musiala’s representatives to secure him on a new contract.

However, several top clubs are monitoring the situation, including Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta aims to further strengthen his squad.

The Gunners have made impressive moves in the transfer market recently and have now entered the race to sign Musiala next summer.

The German international is one of the world’s top talents, making him a dream target for many elite clubs.

According to Fichajes, several teams are tracking his situation at Bayern, with Arsenal facing competition from the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

These are some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Arsenal is confident they can win the race for his signature.

While Musiala remains in discussions with Bayern, these clubs are poised to make a move if there’s any indication that he might be available.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musiala is one of the world’s best players and we will be a far better team if we can add him to our squad.

However, it will be tough to pull off this transfer because even if he leaves Bayern, he might prefer other suitors to us.

