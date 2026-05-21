Arsenal is ready to give Mikel Arteta the best squad in Europe

After guiding Arsenal to the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta is now expected to receive even greater backing from the club following a season that has demonstrated his ability to maximise the potential of a strong squad.

The Gunners made significant investments during the summer of 2025, strengthening the team with several major additions while keeping the core of the squad together instead of sanctioning major departures.

Andrea Berta supervised an ambitious recruitment drive that brought players such as Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates, with Arsenal delighted by the quality added to the squad.

Arsenal Ready To Back Arteta Again

The responsibility then shifted to Arteta to prove he could deliver success with one of the strongest groups of players assembled at the club in recent years.

The Spaniard responded impressively by leading Arsenal to the Premier League crown while also guiding the team to the finals of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal remain in contention to secure European glory in less than ten days, which could complete one of the finest seasons in the club’s modern history.

As reported by Express Sports, Arsenal are already planning another major push in the transfer market during the upcoming summer window.

The report claims the club are determined to provide Arteta with arguably the strongest squad in European football after he proved capable of delivering silverware with high-quality players at his disposal.

New Contract Also Expected

Arteta’s work throughout the campaign has strengthened his standing within the club, with Arsenal hierarchy believed to be fully convinced by the direction he has taken the team.

The manager has overseen remarkable progress in recent seasons, transforming Arsenal into both Premier League champions and serious contenders on the European stage.

Club officials are now reportedly preparing to reward Arteta for his achievements with a new contract during the summer.

The Spaniard is expected to continue pushing for further improvement as Arsenal aim to build on their domestic triumph and establish themselves as a dominant force across Europe.

With fresh investment anticipated and confidence at an all-time high, Arsenal appear determined to ensure the current success becomes the foundation for a sustained period of major honours.