Arsenal is ready to give Mikel Arteta the best squad in Europe

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I hope we do continue to improve the squad (and hopefully make moves to improve our attack, in particular) but I think Liverpool’s decline this season is a lesson not to change too much, too quickly. I’m sure arteta will be weary of this.
Liverpools problem was not changing too much too quickly. Their problem was NOT replacing players that left, not recognising their aging stalwarts were past it and wasting far too long buying a striker, that they didn’t need and paying over the odds for. Plus not buying Ghehi, instead of a striker.