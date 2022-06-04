Arsenal is ready to loan out flop after just one season at the club

Nuno Tavares could be loaned out of Arsenal before next season starts, one year after he joined the club from Benfica.

The full-back was signed to become a backup to Kieran Tierney, and he was expected to impress when the often-injured Scotsman isn’t available.

He did well in some games when he had a chance, but his first season at the Emirates was overwhelmingly poor.

The Gunners are now being linked with a move for Aaron Hickey of Bologna, but they probably have to offload the Portugal Under-21 star before signing the Serie A left-back.

The Athletic claims Mikel Arteta’s side is now open to allowing Tavares to leave the club on loan for the 2022/2023 season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares looks to have made the move to Arsenal too quickly, and he now needs a lot of patience to become consistently good for the club.

Some of his performances suggest that he is a top player in the making, and we should keep him, but we don’t have the luxury of nurturing an underperforming defender now because we need results and fast to achieve our goals.

Tavares could do well on loan and return to fulfil his potential, but we must replace him if he leaves the club.