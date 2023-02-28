Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is ready to pay 100m euros for Premier League ace

Arsenal is facing competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City for the signature of Declan Rice.

The midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in England and continues to show why a top club should sign him.

Arsenal needs new midfielders and has made him their number-one summer target, despite the arrival of Jorginho in the last transfer window.

Because of the competition from other clubs, it would be challenging for the Gunners to win the race for his signature.

However, they are keen and a report on Fichajes.net reveals the Gunners will pay 100m euros if it is required to win the race for the former Chelsea trainee.

We know the market for English talent is inflated and must be willing to splash the cash to land Rice.

The midfielder is a key player for his club and country, so he would not come cheap and we must show we mean business by outbidding others to add him to our squad.

Some reports have claimed Rice also likes Arsenal and enjoys the work of Mikel Arteta.

If this is true, we probably have a good chance of winning the race.

