Arsenal is ready to pay 30m euros for AC Milan loanee

Brahim Diaz has emerged as one of the players Arsenal wants to add to their squad at the end of this season.

The Gunners have plans to continue strengthening their group in support of Mikel Arteta, who is doing an amazing job as their manager.

The club has targeted young players recently, which makes Diaz a player they should move for.

The 23-year-old is an exciting player who was formerly on the books of Manchester City, meaning Arteta already knows about him.

The Spanish gaffer will be keen to work with the Spaniard again and Sports Mediaset reveals Arsenal is prepared to pay 30m euros for his signature.

He is currently on loan at AC Milan, but his parent club, Real Madrid, could take him back and sell for a higher sum, even though Milan has the option to make the move permanent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaz is an exciting player we can trust to continue developing at the Emirates.

However, adding him to our group will be challenging and he might want to continue at Milan.

Regardless, he could desire a Premier League return, so we should not give up on adding him to the group now.

