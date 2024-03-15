Arsenal is ready to pay as much €100m for in-form striker

Arsenal could break the bank to sign in-form Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, despite interest from AC Milan.

The Sporting Club striker has been in superb form this season since moving to the Portuguese club in the summer.

Arsenal has several strikers on their shopping list, including Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

However, in the last few weeks, Gyokeres has become a more prominent target as he continues to score every time he steps on the pitch.

The Swede is also being followed by several other clubs, including AC Milan in Serie A.

The Italians hope to use Zlatan Ibrahimovic to persuade him to choose them over Arsenal, but they know that will be difficult.

Mikel Arteta’s side is reportedly willing to pay €100m for his signature, as revealed by Milan Live, having been satisfied with his performance in all competitions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is no doubt one of the in-form strikers in Europe, and the Swede will be a good addition to our group.

However, spending that much money on a player who has not performed in a top league is a risk.

In the summer, his present employers might be open to selling him for a lower fee. We just need to engage them and try to renegotiate that asking price.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

