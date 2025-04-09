Arsenal is ready to put up €150 million for a world-class striker and it’s not Isak

Arsenal have been consistently linked with a host of world-class strikers as the club continues their search for a prolific goalscorer to lead the line. In recent years, the Gunners have made significant strides in strengthening both their midfield and defensive units, but the absence of a clinical forward has often been cited as a key factor in their inability to secure major silverware.

While the team have shown promise under their current management, many observers believe a top-tier striker could be the missing piece that propels Arsenal to sustained success. With Andrea Berta recently appointed as the club’s sporting director, there is growing anticipation that this summer could see a major move to address the long-standing gap in the squad.

The North London club have been linked with several high-profile forwards, including Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyökeres, and Alexander Isak. However, their reported primary target appears to be Lautaro Martínez of Inter Milan.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have identified Martínez as their top target and are prepared to invest €150 million to secure his signature.

The Argentine forward has earned widespread acclaim for his performances at Inter Milan, where he has been instrumental in the club’s push for both the Serie A title and Champions League glory. His combination of technical skill, work rate, and finishing ability has made him one of the most respected strikers in world football.

Arsenal are reportedly eager to have Martínez spearhead their attack by the start of next season and are expected to do everything within their means to finalise a deal. His pedigree at the highest level would undoubtedly make him a major asset to the squad.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the financial aspect of the potential transfer. While Martínez’s quality is beyond question, he will turn 28 in August, and some may view the €150 million valuation as excessive for a player approaching his late twenties.

Nonetheless, the move would signal serious intent from Arsenal, who remain determined to add a world-class striker to their ranks ahead of the next campaign.