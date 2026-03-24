Arsenal is ready to sell one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted men

Arsenal are expected to offload several members of their squad at the end of the season, and Ben White could be among those departing. The defender has been one of their most important players since joining the club, consistently earning the trust of Mikel Arteta.

White’s reliability and versatility have made him a key figure in the squad. Arteta regards him as one of the most efficient players in the group, capable of delivering strong performances across different roles. However, changes are anticipated as Arsenal look to evolve and strengthen ahead of the next campaign.

Potential Defensive Changes

A report suggests that Arsenal are open to White’s departure as part of a broader restructuring process. According to LiveScore, the club have already identified a potential replacement, signalling a willingness to make significant adjustments to their defensive options.

The report claims that Arsenal are targeting Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and view him as an upgrade. This indicates a clear intent to refresh the squad with players who can offer additional qualities and long-term value.

Newcastle, however, are reluctant to sell Livramento, as they consider him an important part of its plans. His strong performances have attracted attention from multiple clubs, further complicating any potential transfer.

Interest from Rivals and Next Steps

Manchester City are also reportedly interested in Livramento, increasing the level of competition for his signature. Arsenal would need to act decisively and present a compelling case if they are to secure the defender ahead of their rivals.

White’s future could play a decisive role in this situation. His departure would likely be necessary to facilitate a move for Livramento, and Arsenal appear to have opened the door for him to explore new opportunities.

Everton have been mentioned as a possible destination for White, and Arsenal would reportedly be open to negotiating a deal. As the season approaches its conclusion, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether these potential changes materialise and how the squad will be reshaped.