Arsenal is ready to sell one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted men

Arsenal are expected to offload several members of their squad at the end of the season, and Ben White could be among those departing. The defender has been one of their most important players since joining the club, consistently earning the trust of Mikel Arteta.
White’s reliability and versatility have made him a key figure in the squad. Arteta regards him as one of the most efficient players in the group, capable of delivering strong performances across different roles. However, changes are anticipated as Arsenal look to evolve and strengthen ahead of the next campaign.
Potential Defensive Changes
A report suggests that Arsenal are open to White’s departure as part of a broader restructuring process. According to LiveScore, the club have already identified a potential replacement, signalling a willingness to make significant adjustments to their defensive options.
The report claims that Arsenal are targeting Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and view him as an upgrade. This indicates a clear intent to refresh the squad with players who can offer additional qualities and long-term value.
Newcastle, however, are reluctant to sell Livramento, as they consider him an important part of its plans. His strong performances have attracted attention from multiple clubs, further complicating any potential transfer.
Interest from Rivals and Next Steps
Manchester City are also reportedly interested in Livramento, increasing the level of competition for his signature. Arsenal would need to act decisively and present a compelling case if they are to secure the defender ahead of their rivals.
White’s future could play a decisive role in this situation. His departure would likely be necessary to facilitate a move for Livramento, and Arsenal appear to have opened the door for him to explore new opportunities.
Everton have been mentioned as a possible destination for White, and Arsenal would reportedly be open to negotiating a deal. As the season approaches its conclusion, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether these potential changes materialise and how the squad will be reshaped.
Im highly disappointed with Arsenal management, judging the rate at which Arteta drag them around. That’s why we are the biggest team in Europe that has not won the champions league..
It doesn’t waste Arteta much time to chase out good player for a trash. Odegaard for Ozil and lackadaisical way they handled Partey’s contract issue that peaved way for this Zubimendi are two good case studies. No wonder we have not won much under him.
Good players like Martinelli, Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri are about to be chased away while Saka and Hincapie stays!
Lewis-Skelly featured at left full back last season and this season in almost all our historic wins and suddenly almighty Arteta is telling those that cares to listen that he has changed tactics and Lewis-Skelly is no longer good. This Man City that beat us 2 nil two days ago with Hincapie as our left full back, were thrashed 5-1 last season with Lewis-Skelly in the same position last season. He even scored a goal. Martinelli started on the right of attack because his goddess, Saka, was injured.
Arsenal must be looking in the direction of coaches like Iraola and Fabregas, even if we manage to win the Premiership with this Arteta’s “Heading Football Club System”
So the reason we have never won the CL is because of our present day manager according to you 😂. How about Bertie Mee, George Graham and Arsene Wenger when they were managers and qualified to play in Europe’s top competition ?
As for that 🐀 Fabregas, hopefully he applies and the club tell him to f**k off.
Lewis Skelley was making lots of mistakes defensively last season