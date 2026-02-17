Arsenal is ready to spend €50m on unproven player

Arsenal has been monitoring Víctor Valdepeñas for an extended period, and they have now been linked with a potential move for the young talent. The youngster recently made his debut for the Real Madrid first team and has been tipped to develop into one of their standout players.

Madrid regards him as an ideal prospect for their senior squad, but opportunities have been limited, as he has not featured extensively following the return to full fitness of those ahead of him in the pecking order. Despite this, he continues to perform strongly for their youth sides, where he has been deployed as a left-back or at centre-back, demonstrating versatility and consistent form.

Youth Performances Highlight Versatility

Valdepeñas’ displays for the youth teams have attracted attention from several clubs, all of whom may be interested in securing his services from Madrid. Any potential move, however, would need to meet the club’s valuation. The race for his signature is intensifying as the summer transfer window approaches, with Arsenal determined to ensure they succeed.

The Gunners are aware that they will likely need to offer a superior package to outcompete other interested parties. His release clause is valued at €50m, and Arsenal appears willing to pay this amount to bring him into their squad in the forthcoming window, according to Media Foot.

Arsenal Prepared to Meet Release Clause

Valdepeñas’ progress and adaptability have made him one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football. Should Arsenal complete the move, it would represent a significant acquisition, enhancing their defensive options and adding a player regarded as having substantial potential at the highest level.

As interest continues to grow, all eyes will be on the forthcoming transfer period to see whether Arsenal can secure the promising defender ahead of their rivals, ensuring that they strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.

