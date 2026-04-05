Arsenal is ready to submit a big offer for Newcastle star

Arsenal has maintained a long-standing interest in Anthony Gordon, and the attacker could potentially join the club at the end of the season.

Gordon has been in strong form for Newcastle United, emerging as one of their most consistent performers during what has been a challenging campaign for the team. His contributions have been notable, and he remains a key figure in their squad despite the club’s difficulties.

Newcastle is not keen to sell the forward, but there is a possibility that they may be forced into difficult decisions if they fail to secure European football for next season. Such a scenario could lead to the departure of some of their most valuable players, with Gordon among those attracting significant attention.

Arsenal’s Strong Interest

According to Team Talk, Arsenal holds a serious interest in Gordon and views him as an ideal addition to their attacking options. The Gunners are believed to be preparing to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, and Gordon is considered a player capable of enhancing their overall quality.

The report suggests that Arsenal is ready to take concrete steps towards securing his signature, including the possibility of submitting an offer in the near future. Their interest reflects a clear intent to reinforce their squad with proven Premier League talent.

Competition and Squad Planning

Gordon has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, which could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit. However, Arsenal appears determined to position itself strongly in the race for his signature.

The club is planning for potential changes within its attacking unit, with indications that players such as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could be moved on. In that context, Gordon is viewed as a suitable replacement who can contribute immediately at a high level.

If Newcastle decides to sell, a competitive transfer battle is expected, with Arsenal aiming to secure a player they regard as one of the finest attackers currently operating in the league.