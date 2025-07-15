Arsenal is ready to take a financial hit to offload midfielder

Arsenal are continuing to reshape their squad as Mikel Arteta looks to build a team capable of challenging for top honours. With several high-profile signings already made during the current transfer window, some existing players will inevitably find themselves surplus to requirements.

The Gunners have made significant strides in strengthening their first-team options, and the arrival of fresh talent has only intensified the competition for places. As a result, certain players who are no longer part of the long-term vision for the club could be moved on in the coming weeks.

Among those expected to leave is Fabio Vieira, who joined Arsenal with high expectations but has struggled to establish himself as a regular contributor. Despite glimpses of quality, the Portuguese midfielder has found consistent game time difficult to come by.

Loan Spell Did Not Secure Future

Last season, Vieira was loaned out in the hope that regular football elsewhere might help him rediscover his form. However, FC Porto opted not to make his move permanent, leaving Arsenal with a decision to make regarding his future.

Given the level of competition now present in Arsenal’s midfield, it is clear that Vieira would face a significant challenge to break into Arteta’s starting lineup. For the benefit of both the player and the club, a transfer appears to be the most logical solution.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are willing to sell Vieira this summer and are prepared to accept a loss on the initial investment made in him. The report suggests that the club understands a financial hit is likely and is open to offloading the midfielder at a discounted price.

Club Ready to Cut Their Losses

Although selling a player at a reduced fee is far from ideal, Arsenal’s focus remains on ensuring the squad is lean and efficient. Retaining players who are unlikely to feature regularly serves little purpose, and moving Vieira on could free up space and funds for future reinforcements.

The club’s willingness to sanction his departure, even at a loss, demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a competitive and balanced squad heading into the new campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…