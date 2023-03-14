Arsenal is ready to take action on their interest in Serie A midfielder

Arsenal is one of several clubs interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and could act on their interest in the summer.

The Serbian is at the end of his stay at his present club and is widely expected to leave at the end of this season.

The Rome-based side has often quoted 100m euros to any club that wants to add him to their squad.

However, they are now expected to make significantly less than that if they want to sell him at the end of this season.

A report on Gazzetta Dello Sport reveals the Italians are now looking to sell him for 50m euros.

However, the player’s entourage believes he is overpriced for a player whose deal runs out in the summer and wants him valued at 35m to 40m euros.

The report then said Arsenal is one of the suitors who are now prepared to take action on their interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the years and the Serbian has been improving.

This is his best chance to join a top club and we also have a unique opportunity to add him to our squad.

If we don’t act fast, another suitor could beat us to seal the deal.

