Arsenal is ready to trigger the release clause of Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs showing serious interest in Dean Huijsen following his impressive campaign with Bournemouth. The young defender has caught the attention of several top sides, and as Arsenal prepare to face the Cherries, the match provides an additional opportunity for the Gunners to observe the Spain international first-hand as part of their planning for the summer transfer window.

According to a report by iNews, Arsenal’s interest in Huijsen is not merely dependent on his performance in this fixture, as the club already have concrete intentions to pursue a move for the talented centre-back. Mikel Arteta’s side is said to be ready to take decisive action to secure his signature, despite stiff competition from several European heavyweights.

Huijsen’s performances this season have attracted the attention of Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid, all of whom are reportedly tracking his progress closely. However, as cited by the same source, Arsenal are prepared to trigger his £50 million release clause in an effort to outmanoeuvre their rivals and ensure the player joins their squad ahead of the next campaign.

While Bournemouth are open to the idea of selling the defender, Huijsen has yet to make a final decision on his future. Any progress on Arsenal’s part would depend on the player opting to join the Gunners. Given the current state of the transfer market, where fees for elite young talents have risen significantly, the quoted figure is not considered excessive for a player of Huijsen’s quality and potential.

Arsenal’s pursuit reflects their broader strategy of investing in emerging talents who can contribute immediately while also developing into long-term assets for the club. If they are successful in convincing Huijsen to make the move, it would be seen as a strong addition to their defensive ranks, especially as the club looks to build on recent progress both domestically and in Europe.