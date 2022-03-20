Arsenal is readying a summer offer for rejuvenated midfielder

Arsenal is looking to hijack Aston Villa’s transfer for former Liverpool star, Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is on loan at Villa from Barcelona for the rest of this season.

His return to the Premier League has rejuvenated him and he is now one of the best players in the competition again.

Villa can make his transfer permanent for a fee at the end of this campaign.

However, the Spanish news outlet, Sport, claims Arsenal is now preparing an offer for him.

The Gunners had been linked with a move for him repeatedly during the early days of Mikel Arteta’s time as the club’s manager.

They could now add him to their squad, but the report maintains that Villa has the first option to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coutinho is a solid talent and he will almost guarantee an improvement in our performance if he moves to the Emirates.

In a Villa side that is levels below Arsenal, he has been proving his worth and will do even more at a better club like the Gunners.

Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been fantastic for us in this campaign, but they could get even better playing alongside the Brazilian.