Arsenal is relentlessly trying to convince a Lyon player to join them

Arsenal’s transfer window is in full swing, and more activities are expected to take place before the window shuts in September.

Mikel Arteta has added the likes of Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, but he seems unsatisfied and more players could move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have some of the best players around on their shortlist, and one player they are keen to buy is Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian currently plays for Lyon in France, and they have helped him reinvigorate his career after he struggled at AC Milan.

Since he moved to Ligue 1, his form has improved, and Arsenal and other clubs have targeted him.

The Gunners have been told no by the Brazilian, but a report on Football365 says they are still interested in a move for him.

It claims they are confident they can find an agreement with Lyon over transfer fees.

They just need to convince the midfielder to take the risk and join them, but it has been a hard task so far.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Paqueta would be a good addition to our midfield, considering how well he has performed in recent seasons.

However, we need to sign players that will join us happily and not individuals who will only make the move because we tried so hard to get them in.