Arsenal is reported to be interested in Scottish teenage talent

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Scottish youngster Ally Graham, who has impressed them with his development.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper for Dundee has been progressing well, recently earning a call-up to the Scotland U17 team.

As Arsenal continues to seek ways to bolster its squad at both the academy and senior levels, they are keeping a close eye on emerging talents across the continent.

Several young players are on their radar, and Courier Sport reports that the Gunners are particularly keen to acquire Graham.

He is regarded as one of the top talents in Scotland and has previously trialled with several Premier League clubs.

Although Arsenal already boasts some of the best young talents in Europe and has a number of promising goalkeepers, clubs with the strongest academies consistently strive to enhance their squads.

If they successfully sign Graham, he will have the opportunity to demonstrate that he can surpass their current youth options.

Graham has a bright future in the game, and he will develop further if we add him to our squad at the end of this term.

We have very good academy coaches who will groom him until he reaches his full potential.

