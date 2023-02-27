Arsenal is reportedly targeting another Shakhtar Donetsk attacker

Arsenal spent much of January working on a deal to add Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad in the January transfer window but missed out on his signature.

They are back at the Ukrainian side, looking to add another exciting player from them to their ranks in London.

A report on Ynet reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is interested in a move for Manor Solomon as he shines on loan at Fulham.

An injury disrupted his first few months in England, but he is now proving his class at the London club.

Fulham hopes to sign him permanently, but the report claims the Cottagers now face a challenging task because Arsenal also wants to sign the 23-year-old.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solomon has been in fine form in recent weeks as he helps Fulham chase a European dream.

This means he is suited to the Premier League and we should consider a move for the Israel international.

At 23, he still has so much football to play and we will sign him as a long-term investment if he makes the move.

However, having established himself at Fulham, the attacker might struggle to accept leaving for another club where he would not be guaranteed game time.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids