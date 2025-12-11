Arsenal is reportedly targeting Croatian midfielder

Arsenal’s reported interest in Toni Fruk continues to grow as the midfielder enjoys an impressive spell with Rijeka. The 24-year-old has developed into one of the standout performers in his league, and his maturity and consistency have made him a player many top clubs are now monitoring closely. His steady improvement explains why he has been mentioned repeatedly as a potential option for the Gunners, who are continually assessing opportunities to strengthen their squad with emerging talent.

Competition From Aston Villa

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal have been tracking Fruk for some time, but securing his signature may not be straightforward. Several clubs are interested, with Aston Villa named as one of the sides keen on bringing him to the Premier League. Villa reportedly believe they could offer Fruk more immediate playing time than Arsenal can, and this could give them an advantage in negotiations. With Unai Emery’s side progressing well, their growing ambitions may also appeal to a player looking to take the next major step in his career.

Arsenal Still Hold the Advantage

Despite the competition, Arsenal would remain a highly attractive destination if they decide to push seriously for the transfer. The club’s recent progress under Mikel Arteta, along with their return to the Champions League and their reputation for developing midfielders, could give them the edge. If the Gunners demonstrate clear intent and present a convincing long-term plan, they have the pulling power to win the race for Fruk’s signature. Ultimately, the decision may come down to playing time versus prestige, but if Arsenal truly want him, they have every chance of making the deal happen.

