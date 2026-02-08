Arsenal is reportedly watching talented Ajax winger

Mika Godts has emerged as one of the standout performers in Europe, despite Ajax enduring a difficult period both domestically and structurally. The Dutch club have struggled for consistency and relevance over the last few seasons, with PSV and Feyenoord enjoying stronger campaigns and greater stability. Since Erik ten Hag departed, Ajax have appointed and dismissed several managers, yet they have been unable to restore the standards that once defined them.

Amid this instability, Godts has managed to distinguish himself through consistent and effective performances. While the team around him has faltered, he has delivered at an impressive level, registering at least 17 G/A contributions in the league this season. Those numbers underline his ability to remain productive even when conditions are far from ideal, and they have ensured he remains one of the few bright spots in an otherwise challenging campaign.

Godts shines despite Ajax struggles

Ajax’s ongoing issues have made Godts’ contributions even more notable. The frequent managerial changes and lack of cohesion within the squad have not prevented him from producing decisive moments. His consistency suggests a level of maturity and reliability that is highly valued at the top level of the game. Performing in a struggling side often places additional pressure on individual players, yet Godts has continued to deliver without a drop in output.

Such performances rarely go unnoticed, particularly when they come during a period of collective difficulty. Godts has shown that he can be trusted to maintain standards regardless of circumstance, a quality that top clubs across Europe actively seek when identifying potential signings.

Arsenal monitoring developing talent

Godts’ form has now attracted interest from elite sides, including Arsenal. The Gunners are known for targeting players who combine quality with consistency, and Godts fits that profile well. His ability to stand out while Ajax have underperformed has strengthened his reputation and increased speculation surrounding his future.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his progress and could consider making an approach in the coming months. Arsenal are expected to be active in the summer transfer window, with further additions anticipated to strengthen their attacking options. In that context, Godts could be one of several forwards under consideration as the club looks to build on its ambitions and maintain competitiveness at the highest level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

