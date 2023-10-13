Arsenal is rivalling Juventus to sign Zinchenko’s national teammate

Georgiy Sudakov, the emerging Ukrainian star, has garnered the attention of several European clubs, including Arsenal.

Juventus has been tracking him for a while and is actively pursuing a January signing, especially since they require reinforcements in the midfield, with two of their players in that position facing long suspensions.

However, according to reports from Team Talk, Arsenal has now entered the race for Sudakov’s signature. Notably, the 21-year-old is a national teammate of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

This connection could potentially work in Arsenal’s favour, as Zinchenko might influence Sudakov’s decision, encouraging him to choose the Gunners over Juventus.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having Zinchenko in our squad is good and could swing the race in our favour, but that does not mean we would not have to pay good money.

His influence failed us in the pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk because we did not want to pay a huge fee and it could be the same here as well.

So we must be prepared to table an offer that is simply too good to turn down if we are serious about beating a top club like Juventus to add him to our group at the Emirates.

