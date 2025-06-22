Arsenal is running out of patience in their bid to sign striker

Arsenal’s prolonged search for a new striker is beginning to test the patience of their supporters, as negotiations continue with Sporting Club and RB Leipzig over Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. Both players have emerged as primary targets, yet a resolution remains elusive.

For more than two seasons, it has been widely acknowledged that the Gunners are in need of a natural centre-forward. While their use of a false nine has yielded mixed results, the need for a specialist striker has grown increasingly apparent, particularly for a club aiming to compete consistently at the highest level.

This summer, the club has shifted its focus towards addressing the issue decisively. Benjamin Sesko appears to be the preferred option for manager Mikel Arteta, with discussions ongoing between Arsenal and RB Leipzig to secure the Slovenian forward’s services.

Frustration Growing Over Wage Demands

Despite initial optimism, talks have reportedly stalled. According to Express Sports, the Gunners are growing frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations. While Sesko is viewed as an ideal addition to the squad, the report suggests that his wage demands have proven to be a significant obstacle.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the player’s financial expectations may not align with Arsenal’s current salary structure. While clubs of Arsenal’s stature are used to meeting substantial wage packages, there remains a line that cannot be crossed without potentially disrupting squad harmony.

Club May Be Forced to Reassess Options

It is understandable that any player linked with a move to a top Premier League side would seek a lucrative deal. However, financial prudence remains an essential part of Arsenal’s recruitment strategy. The club must ensure that new arrivals do not create internal imbalances or disrupt the cohesion of the existing squad.

If Sesko continues to prioritise financial terms over sporting ambition, Arsenal may be forced to explore alternative targets. The window remains open, and time is still on the club’s side, but the sooner this issue is resolved, the better it will be for the manager’s preparations and for team stability heading into the new season.

