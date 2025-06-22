Arsenal is running out of patience in their bid to sign striker

Arsenal’s prolonged search for a new striker is beginning to test the patience of their supporters, as negotiations continue with Sporting Club and RB Leipzig over Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. Both players have emerged as primary targets, yet a resolution remains elusive.
For more than two seasons, it has been widely acknowledged that the Gunners are in need of a natural centre-forward. While their use of a false nine has yielded mixed results, the need for a specialist striker has grown increasingly apparent, particularly for a club aiming to compete consistently at the highest level.
This summer, the club has shifted its focus towards addressing the issue decisively. Benjamin Sesko appears to be the preferred option for manager Mikel Arteta, with discussions ongoing between Arsenal and RB Leipzig to secure the Slovenian forward’s services.
Frustration Growing Over Wage Demands
Despite initial optimism, talks have reportedly stalled. According to Express Sports, the Gunners are growing frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations. While Sesko is viewed as an ideal addition to the squad, the report suggests that his wage demands have proven to be a significant obstacle.
The situation is complicated by the fact that the player’s financial expectations may not align with Arsenal’s current salary structure. While clubs of Arsenal’s stature are used to meeting substantial wage packages, there remains a line that cannot be crossed without potentially disrupting squad harmony.
Club May Be Forced to Reassess Options
It is understandable that any player linked with a move to a top Premier League side would seek a lucrative deal. However, financial prudence remains an essential part of Arsenal’s recruitment strategy. The club must ensure that new arrivals do not create internal imbalances or disrupt the cohesion of the existing squad.
If Sesko continues to prioritise financial terms over sporting ambition, Arsenal may be forced to explore alternative targets. The window remains open, and time is still on the club’s side, but the sooner this issue is resolved, the better it will be for the manager’s preparations and for team stability heading into the new season.
“Club May Be Forced to Reassess Options” – if true, let’s hope there’s workable Plan B ready to go.
addressing the issue decisively? We are doing many things (or not) in the transfer market but acting decisively is not one of them.
To me, this is typical Arsenal modus operandi. Haggle, negotiate, drag your feet until another decisive club emerges, and we are left empty-handed or until the final day of the window.
I,m not sure management/ admin are singing from the same hymn sheet as usual causing hesitation and frustration.Are you really serious about winning the league? Look at the signings Man City have made,and now Liverpool.
The answer is no mate
We all agree that there is dire need for a striker in this Arsenal side but if Sesko wants to earn more than the likes of Saka, Saliba, Rice, Gabriel then there’s a justifiable cause of moving to other options
This has been The Arsenal way in transfer dealings for many decades.
Why? I have no idea, as we seem the only club who ever does this!!
If Sesko is motivated by money over joining our club, then forget him!!
At least Gyokeres is battling it out with his current club and not demanding The Arsenal to renegotiate.
I agree
If he’s wants that release clause walk away
O same old Arsenal.
One would’ve thought Barta coming to n board will change a thing or two.
We drag our feet around available quality players manage to sign one or two and then cap it up with a Chelsea reject on loan or on a cheap. The modus oprandi.
*on
When I complain about those Chelsea rejects, I begin to hear excuses like:
Every transfer is unique
It’s not expensive
We have our hands tied
The player isn’t bad, blah blah blah.
I’ve always said that our rivals (especially Chelsea) will not sell us a good player
No one knows what Sesko is asking or what the club are offering. Maybe we’re clearly offering unacceptable wages or the player is making unreasonable demands. We can’t judge.
But he’s clearly in a position of strength like Sancho did to Man Utd who pursued him for 2 years as though he was the only winger available. When it was time, United were held to ransom by the players camp and had to pay him about 350k p/w. Same thing is playing out with Sesko as his camp is probably seeing that we’ve been unwaveringly fixated on him for 2 seasons now like there’s no other striker. They’re negotiating from a position of strength and using it to their advantage.
Anyway, like I said, we don’t know right now. It’s all just speculation.
Sesko’s insistence on commanding extravagant wages before he’s even shown he can elevate the team is quite absurd. He should be focusing on proving himself on the pitch, especially in crucial matches against Arsenal. Let’s see him earn his place through performance and passion!
Sesko out, if buy out is true, and s wage over 150k are alot for 13 goal in germany striker.