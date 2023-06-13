Arsenal is seeking buyers to offload massive flop

Arsenal is reportedly looking to offload Nicolas Pepe during the current transfer window, signalling their decision to move on from the Ivorian winger.
Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019, with the club breaking their transfer record to secure his services. However, he has struggled to live up to expectations and has been considered a disappointment.
During the previous season, Pepe was not included in Mikel Arteta’s plans and was loaned out to Nice in the hopes of revitalising his career. Arsenal had hoped that his time at Nice would lead to improvement and increased market value, but Pepe failed to make a significant impact during his loan spell and has since returned to the Emirates Stadium.
With Arteta still not considering him as part of his plans, Arsenal is now actively seeking potential buyers for Pepe. The Daily Telegraph has reported that the club is looking to find a new destination for the former Lille player.
Just Arsenal Opinion
As important as it is for us to add new players to our squad in this transfer window, we also need to offload our deadwood and one of them is Pepe.
The Ivorian has simply been a poor signing for us and we must ensure he leaves soon so we can have space to add a better performer to the group.
No one better than devaluing players they don’t want quite like our club…..then try and sell and wonder why nobody wil meet the price stated 🤣
It’s not a laughing matter tbh 😔
ManU haven’t covered themselves in glory either.
Agreed Sue. Much like us they (club, fans, press) seem to also completely make a player undesirable then struggle to sell.
We need to face facts This flop player was not bought by ANY Arsenal manager but by SANLLEHI, who made money for himself by agreeing to buy him.
Emery , manager at that time, did NOT want him but wanted ZAHA INSTEAD.
Wenger wasalready gone and Arteta who gave this flop more than enough chances to prove his worth,finally got him out, even though too late.
You want the culprit then ? SANLLEHI IS THE CULPRIT AND A VERY DISHONEST ONE TOO, even through Kroenke and Co decided to turn a blind eye to open fraud, rather than have our clubs name dragged through the dirt, in law. REALITY!
Correct jon, but Tim Lewis came in (presumably brought by the Kroenkes) and sacked Sanllehi. He still got away with it though, didn’t he!
Yes he did Jax. No doubt plenty of other ‘types’ out there doing the same thing. Funny way for billionaires to run their businesses
Sue, I realise that your post was ironic but for those who dont realise it, the thought that ANY multi billionaire has got that rich by always being honest, is laughable.
You, Jax, I and most other worldy wise folk have long known that, but we still have countless gullible fans, many of whom are young and have never even heard of SANLLEHI, which is WHY I make a point of bringing it up when that matter arises.
YES Jax he DID. And we honest folk who do NOT steal from anyone at all, let alone the club we love, are expected to simply condone this illegal act.
Well, I for just one ,will NEVER condone blatant theft and will often refer to it when the subject arises.
That KROENKE CHOSE TO TURN A BLIND EYE, RATHER THAN PURSUE HIM though the courts was always entirely predictable, though morally WRONG, of course.
Having said that, why would Kroenke sanction the deal in the first place without thoroughly checking how his £72 million was being spent?