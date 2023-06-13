Arsenal is seeking buyers to offload massive flop

Arsenal is reportedly looking to offload Nicolas Pepe during the current transfer window, signalling their decision to move on from the Ivorian winger.

Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019, with the club breaking their transfer record to secure his services. However, he has struggled to live up to expectations and has been considered a disappointment.

During the previous season, Pepe was not included in Mikel Arteta’s plans and was loaned out to Nice in the hopes of revitalising his career. Arsenal had hoped that his time at Nice would lead to improvement and increased market value, but Pepe failed to make a significant impact during his loan spell and has since returned to the Emirates Stadium.

With Arteta still not considering him as part of his plans, Arsenal is now actively seeking potential buyers for Pepe. The Daily Telegraph has reported that the club is looking to find a new destination for the former Lille player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As important as it is for us to add new players to our squad in this transfer window, we also need to offload our deadwood and one of them is Pepe.

The Ivorian has simply been a poor signing for us and we must ensure he leaves soon so we can have space to add a better performer to the group.

