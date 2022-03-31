Arsenal is seen as favourites to sign La Liga striker

Youssef En-Nesyri has been on the radar of Arsenal for some months now, as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options in the summer.

The Moroccan currently plays for Sevilla in Spain and he was a key player for the La Liga side last season.

He has struggled to recapture that form in this campaign, but it is partly because he has been injured often.

Arsenal remains interested in a move for him, even though several other clubs want to add him to their squad.

Fichajes.net claims the likes of West Ham, Newcastle United and AS Roma have an interest in him, but Arsenal seems to be leading the race because they seriously need attacking reinforcements.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could follow the lead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and leave the club by the end of this season.

This will mean the club has to back Mikel Arteta with more attacking players and En-Nesyri could be one of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This hasn’t been a great season for En-Nesyri, but it is clear to see that he is a top attacker in the making.

The former Leganes man is still just 24 and has so many more years ahead of him in the game.

Arteta can mould him into his team’s goalscorer if we can reach an agreement with his present club.