Arsenal is set for a transfer battle as they look to land a new defender

Arsenal battling Leicester City for the signature of Juventus defender Danielle Rugani.

The Gunners have struggled in defence for much of this season. Although things have gotten better under Mikel Arteta, the Spaniard knows he needs more quality at the back.

Arsenal signed David Luiz over the summer, but the Brazilian has hardly been a solution to their lingering problems in defence.

Reports from Italy via CalcioMercato claims that Arsenal is looking to sign Juventus’ Danielle Rugani.

The report added that the Gunners would have to see off competition from Leicester City if they are to get their man.

Rugani has been linked with a move to London for a long time now. He remains outside the frame for a starting role at Juventus and reports are claiming he could be on the move soon.

The report further claims that Juventus may be willing to do business with any team that can offer a fee in the region of £20-25 million.

Arsenal has conceded about 30 league goals already this season and Arteta knows they have to do better to maintain their momentum.

Leicester City may not be overly keen as they have barely missed Harry Maguire this season. They have conceded less than 20 goals in 21 league games and that may allow Arsenal to win the auction for Rugani.